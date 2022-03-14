LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County will be offering Spring Break Day Camp Programs at six facilities for children aged 6 to 12.

The camps will take place Monday, Apr. 11 through Monday, Apr. 18 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Camp locations include:

Desert Breeze Recreation Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road (702 455-8334)

Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey (702 455-1220)

Helen Meyer Community Center, 4525 New Forest Drive (702 455-7723)

Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 South Hollywood (702 455-0566)

Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 South McLeod (702 455-7513)

Robert E. “Bob” Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane (702 455-7600)

The camp is $21 per day, and parents can register their children through this link. Registrations will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis, and payment in full is required to reserve a spot.

The camp is an all day, supervised program focusing on crafts, sports, games, and field trips.

Face masks are not currently mandatory, but participants can wear them while in the facility. Participants are also required to bring a lunch and two snacks that do not need heating or refrigeration.