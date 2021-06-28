Clark County offers free swimming at 3 valley pools for Fourth of July — MAP

Neon swimsuits are the most visible underwater, according to a consulting and education firm focusing on aquatic safety. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Swim for free on the Fourth of July at five Clark County pools around the valley, and also in Indian Springs and Laughlin:

Desert Breeze Water Park, 8275 W. Spring Mountain Road, (702) 455-7798, 12-5 p.m.

Paradise Water Park, 4775 McLeod Drive, (702) 455-8541, 12-5 p.m.

Walnut Water Park, 3075 Walnut Road, (702) 455-8422, 12-5 p.m.

Indian Springs Neighborhood Pool, 400 Sky Lane, (702) 879-3023, 12- 4:30 p.m.

Laughlin Aquatic Center, 3790 S. James Bilbray Pkwy., (702) 299-9955, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

“We wish all our citizens a happy and safe Fourth of July and are glad to offer a free swim day at our pools in honor of the holiday,” said Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

“We encourage families to come out and enjoy our wonderful pools and outdoor waterparks, but also like to remind parents to designate an adult to serve as a water watcher any time children are around pools, lakes, or any body of water.”

Clark County’s Department of Parks and Recreation operates pools and community centers throughout the County. County water parks include twisting slides, gushing fountains, play areas, and shallow pools for young swimmers. Pool rules include proper swim attire required; children aged 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult; only Coast Guard-approved flotation devices allowed; no alcohol or glass containers allowed; and facility occupancy limits are enforced.