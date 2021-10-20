Clark County Offers Earthquake Safety Reminders in support of Great Nevada Shakeout

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, Oct. 21, all residents across the state of Nevada are encouraged to review safety procedures on what to do in an earthquake.

The Great Shakeout is a worldwide event that encourages people and organizations to participate in an annual earthquake safety drill.

Participants are being asked to organize “Drop, Cover and Hold on” drills for 60 seconds on Thursday at area schools, businesses, government agencies, homes, and other locations.

Clark County is among more than 540,000 participants registered on the Nevada Great ShakeOut website to take part in the drill this year.

The Great Nevada Shakeout

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10:21 a.m.

Residents are encouraged to download the free Southern Nevada Community Preparedness App on their smartphones from this link HERE.

Nevada is one of the most seismically active states after California and Alaska.

Here are a few tips to remember if you find yourself in the middle of an earthquake.