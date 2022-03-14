LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring break is just around the corner for Clark County school students and that means parents might be looking for a day camp to cover the week of April 11 to April 18.

The county is offering several day camps around the valley for children from the ages of six to 12 years old. The sites will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and the camps fill up quickly.

Desert Breeze Recreation Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, 702 455-8334

Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey, 702 455-1220

Helen Meyer Community Center, 4525 New Forest Drive, 702 455-7723

Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 South Hollywood, 702 455-0566

Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 South McLeod, 702 455-7513

Robert E. “Bob” Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane, 702 455-7600

Programs at the camps will focus on crafts, sports, games, and field trips. Face masks are not mandatory but participants can wear them.

Day camp is $21 a day and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Parents can register at this link. You can also call (702) 455-8200.