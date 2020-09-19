Clark County: Nevada Task Force team nearing end of Oregon search and rescue mission

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Task Force 1 team is nearing the end of their search and rescue mission in Oregon, according to Clark County.

The county’s search and rescue team has spent the past week searching through various structures in Oregon destroyed by the wildfires.

The county tweeted Saturday that the team, made up of a Human Remains Detection Team with two canines and a Structural Specialist, is ready to come home for “some rest and relaxation.”

Ready to come home for some rest and relaxation after a job well done working amid the devastation of the #OregonFires. The #Nevada Task Force 1 team deployed to hard-hit areas will likely complete their searches today and then probably begin the demobilization process. pic.twitter.com/rGQizGsfha — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 19, 2020

The Task Force is currently based in Talent, which is a city located in Southern Oregon. The Almeda Fire destroyed communities in Talent and left four people dead. The fire is now 100% contained.

Michael Porter, NVTF1 Search Manager, NNSS Firefighter, spoke with 8 News Now about the mission on Friday. You can watch the interview below.

“At this time, our focus is running the canines over the areas and doing damage assessment for the county, marking the structures so they know how many structures are effected and we ensure we get searches of those structures,” the NVTF1 Search Manager said.

In a tweet, Clark County said the team “will likely complete their searches” Saturday and then begin the demobilization process.

More than 1 million acres have burned in Oregon over the last week.