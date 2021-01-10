Clark County Democrats issue ‘public safety alert’ amid rise in calls for violence

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Democratic Party issued what it called a “public safety alert” Sunday after a rise in violent rhetoric following Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“Over the past 48 hours, the online activity on social media has escalated to the point that we must take these threats seriously,” the email from the chair said. “I’ve been in communication with other county chairs across Nevada, and my colleagues are all seeing increasingly bold messaging by white supremacists as they plan more riots during the inauguration.”

The message comes after the Nye County Republican Party chairman released a letter Friday stating President “Trump will be president for another four years. Biden will not be president.” The letter included a long list of unfounded allegations of voter fraud. It also lists eight “milestones to watch for in the coming days.” They include a message from the president over the nationwide Emergency Alert System, arrests, “bombshell evidence,” an internet outage and President Trump’s inauguration.

“This isn’t just the usual hate speech on social media platforms,” the email from Clark County Democrats said. “Although some of our elected officials have responded strongly to these threats, we cannot assume that local law enforcement will effectively protect the people of Nevada if violence erupts across the state. Rural areas are particularly at risk and we need to watch out for each other.”

The Nevada Police Union, which represents officers protecting the state capitol building, the governor and the Legislature, released a statement after the riot saying law enforcement in Nevada, “is not fully staffed, trained, equipped, or prepared for an attack like the one we saw [Wednesday].”

Five people have died in connection with Wednesday’s riots, including Officer Brian Sicknick and a second police officer, who died by suicide over the weekend, according to the union representing Capitol police.

Clark County Democratic Party put out this message with the title "Public Safety Alert."



"[W]e cannot assume that local law enforcement will effectively protect the people of Nevada if violence erupts across the state," email says. pic.twitter.com/WEDopvS8FM — David Charns (@davidcharns) January 11, 2021

The party is calling on President Donald Trump to be removed from office. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she plans to hold a vote on impeachment this week.

“Domestic terrorism, fueled by the hatred and evil of white supremacy is not limited to our nation’s capital,” the letter from the Clark County Democrats said. “We must remain vigilant. And we must, as Nevadans, do more to end the systemic racism that permeates through every corridor of our city halls, our courts and our legislative chambers.”

All three of Nevada’s Democrats in the House of Representatives have said they will vote for impeachment. All three, and Nevada’s two Democratic senators, voted to impeach President Trump in 2020.