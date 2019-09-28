Clark County Museum urges public to come forward and share stories behind 1 October memorial items

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Museum is calling on the public to share the stories behind memorial items that helped Las Vegas come together and heal after the Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy.

Tens of thousands of items, ranging from stuffed toys to notes of encouragement and love, were part of a 1 October exhibit the museum put together to commemorate and showcase how the community reacted to the mass shooting.

A vital part of remembering our community’s strength is the people behind the memorials. The museum is calling on those who left keepsakes at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign or the median strip of Las Vegas Boulevard at Reno Avenue to come forward and share their narratives. If you’d like to participate, please fill out the 1 October memorial items information form.

If survivors or family members wish to view specific an item(s), they can call the museum at 702-455-7955. Photos of the items are available online to aid in determining viewing requests.

Note: The video above shows the exhibit before the items were put into storage.