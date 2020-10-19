Clark County: More than 50K voters cast ballots during first weekend of early voting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early voting is underway in Nevada and voters can now cast their votes at dozens of in-person sites across the valley.

In the first two days of early voting, more than 50,000 voters turned out in Clark County.

There are now 12 days of early voting left. According to Clark County, 48 locations will be open at various times through Oct. 30.

After that, there will be 125 voting centers open on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Voters can only vote once, either by mail or in person. Ballots were mailed to all 1.2 million Clark County registered voters this year.

All in-person voting locations will also function as ballot drop-off sites. Voters looking to drop off their ballots do not have to wait in lines meant for in-person voting. They can head to the front of the site and a poll worker will direct them to the ballot box.

One woman says she tried to vote on Saturday, the first day of early voting, but decided to wait.

“The line was just too long. I couldn’t even see where the end of the line was on Tropical, so I thought, no I’ll wait until Monday,” Veronica Fiscus said. “They were doing a good job of sanitizing in between each person voting. They were making a good effort of having the marks on the ground and making sure that there is social distancing.”

To limit the spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required at all voting sites.

Clark County says more people, locally, typically vote before Election Day than on Election Day.

To see a list of early voting locations, click HERE. For general questions, visit the Clark County Elections Department site.