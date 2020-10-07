Clark County mail-in ballots on the way to registered voters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mail ballots for the upcoming general election are being sent to all active registered voters in Clark County starting Wednesday, and will be sent out through next week.

The county says voters should receive their mail ballots by Oct. 17. Any voter who does not receive a mail ballot by Oct. 17, but wants to vote by mail, should contact the Election Department at (702) 455-VOTE (8683).

For Nov. 3 election, Clark County voters can either vote by mail ballot or in person at a regular voting machine during early voting or on Election Day.

Individuals voting by mail ballot can send their ballot to the Election Department using the postage-paid envelope provided, or bring their mail ballot to a ballot drop-off site.

It is important for voters to remember to sign the outside of the envelope that’s provided, the county says. The signature is used to verify that the ballot was completed by the voter.

There are directions listed on the ballot sent to each registered voter.

To watch a video showing how to fill out and send in your mail ballot, click HERE.

#Election2020 Update: Mail ballots for the upcoming general election are being sent to all active registered voters in Las #Vegas and #ClarkCounty starting today and will be sent out through next week. Voters should receive their mail ballots by Oct. 17.#VOTE



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/2pGdB98r2q — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 7, 2020

Voters who prefer to vote in person at a voting machine may do so during early voting, from Oct. 17 through Oct. 30, or on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Click HERE to view a list of early voting and Election Day voting locations. Every in-person voting site will also be a ballot drop-off location, according to Clark County.

The county says most voters have already received a sample ballot. Clark County encourages voters to use their sample ballot to prepare to vote, and those voting in person can bring it to the polling place with them. There are more than 70 contests on the ballot including five ballot questions.

Residents are encouraged to check their voter registration status through the Registered Voter Services option on the Election Department website. County residents who are eligible to vote, but not yet registered, are encouraged to register to vote. Online voter registration is available through the Secretary of State’s website at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov.