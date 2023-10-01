LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department co-hosted a 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony in Downtown Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

The 1 October Sunrise Ceremony took place at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater and it featured live music from country music singer Pat Dalton, a survivor of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting.

It also featured the Southern Nevada Multiagency Honor Guard, a minute of silence for those lost at the shooting, and remarks from Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson, and Steve Gomez, father of Angela Gomez, one of the 58 who perished on Oct. 1, 2017.



Dalton performed his song, “Forever Family,” and “Amazing Grace.” The Academy Singers from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, under the direction of Megan Franke, performed the National Anthem.

A recording of the event will be available on-demand the night of Oct. 1 on the County’s Facebook page and on Monday, Oct. 2, on its YouTube page.



The Sunrise Remembrance is one of several activities being held this year to honor victims and survivors of the attack highlighting the community’s unity and strength in the aftermath of 1 October. A listing of activities and events may be found on the Vegas Strong website.