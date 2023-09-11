LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Board of Commissioners is looking to appoint 15 positions to the new regional Opioid Task Force.

According to a release, the board was tasked with creating and maintaining a task force after the passage of AB132 in the 2023 legislative session.

The task force will review data relating to opioid overdose deaths and near deaths. It will then use that information to help identify gaps in community services relating to opioids and opioid overdose fatalities.

“We all know the opioid pandemic is hurting thousands of families across Clark County but I am hopeful this task force will not only look at prevention methods but also promote long-term recovery solutions,” County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said.

The fifteen appointments needed for the Clark County Opioid Task Force include eight internal or agency-specific appointments and seven appointments from a broader field of work. The appointments are listed below:

A member who represents a social services agency in Clark County

A member who represents the Clark County School District

A member who represents the Department of Family Services of Clark County

A member who represents the Department of Juvenile Justice Services of Clark County

A member who represents the Southern Nevada Health District

The Clark County coroner or his or her designee

A member who represents law enforcement selected from a list of nominees submitted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

A member with experience in the field of public health epidemiology selected from a list of nominees submitted by the Southern Nevada Health District

A member with experience in the field of primary health care;

A member with experience in the field of behavioral health

A member with experience in the field of mental health

A member with experience in the field of addiction medicine

A member who represents a provider of emergency medical services in Clark County

A member who represents public health educators or community health workers who represent or serve persons with limited English proficiency

A member who represents a substance use disorder prevention coalition in Clark County

The task force is a one-year term lasting until Dec. 31, 2024. At the end of the term, the task force will summarize their work with a report, providing any legislative recommendations. Meetings will be held a minimum of once each quarter and will start in Jan. 2024.

Anyone who is interested in applying should visit the Clark County Opioid Task Force website. The deadline is apply is Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. PST.