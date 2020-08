LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners will hold a special meeting today after its zoning meeting to discuss allowing taverns to have up to 15 stand-alone gaming machines on a temporary basis in lieu of machines installed in bar tops. This is in response to COVID-19 efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.

#ClarkCounty Commissioners will hold a special meeting today after its zoning meeting. They will discuss allowing taverns to have up to 15 stand-alone gaming machines on a temporary basis in lieu of machines installed in bar tops. This is due to #COVID19. #Vegas #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/QoZib1JoLs — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 5, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.