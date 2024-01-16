LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking to give back to the community? Consider becoming a school crossing guard!

The Crossing Guard Company will be hosting job fairs between Jan. 16 and 19 to hire crossing guards for both the remainder of the school year and the upcoming school year.

According to a release, there is an ongoing need for crossing guards in Clark County throughout the school year. Crossing guards typically work close to where they live.

The job will pay $16 an hour in unincorporated Clark County, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas, the release stated. While school hours vary in the valley, the release said crossing guards typically work an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon.

The hiring events will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, Jan. 17, East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E Bonanza Road, 89101, near Pecos Road.

Thursday, Jan. 18, Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive, 89128, at Cheyenne Avenue.

Friday, Jan. 19, ACMS Office, 4775 W. Teco Ave., 89118, near Sunset Road and Decatur Blvd.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, pass and agility and balance assessment, and complete fingerprinting.

The release said applicants are asked to bring two forms of identification to the event. One form of ID needs to be a driver’s license or government-issued ID such as a school ID with a photo, voter registration card, U.S. military card or Native American tribal document.

The second form of ID may be a U.S. Social Security card, an original or certified copy of a birth certificate, Form I-197 or I79 citizen ID Card, or a U.S. Department of Homeland Security employment authorization document.