Clark County looking to fill positions for Safekey program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The city of Las Vegas is looking to fill several positions for Clark County’s Safekey program for the current school year to help meet demand.

Positions average 19-25 hours per week with a $12-$14 per hour pay range.

The city will be holding a hiring event on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the city’s Human Resources office, located at 833 Las Vegas Blvd.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have earned a high school diploma or High School Equivalency credential.

Interviewing and hiring will be conducted on the spot.

The program is offered to students in grades K-5 at 62 Clark County School District schools. Kids will engage in indoor/outdoor individual and small group games, arts and crafts, the Apple Core reading program, and an afternoon snack.

First-aid and CPR certification will be required by the start date.