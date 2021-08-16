Clark County looking to fill 70 positions for Safekey program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s Safekey program is looking to fill 70 positions for the current school year to help meet demand.

Those interested can apply online at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks or in person at the Sunset Park Safekey Office, 2601 East Sunset Road behind the Parks and Recreation Administration Building.

The pay range is $11 – $15 per hour.

“Like many other organizations, we are having a difficult time attracting applicants,” said Daniel Hernandez, Clark County Parks and Recreation Director. “We would normally receive twenty to thirty applications a week during our summer recruitment, this year we have received roughly two a week. Because of this, we have had to open the school year at a limited capacity. As we hire more staff, we will continue to increase the numbers of participants we can accommodate at the schools we serve.”

The program is offered to students in grades K-5 at 88 Clark County School District schools. Kids will engage in indoor/outdoor individual and small group games, arts and crafts, the Apple Core reading program and an afternoon snack.

For additional information, contact the Safekey office at (702) 455-8251, or visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/Parks.