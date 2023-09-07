LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission announced Thursday that it is looking for applicants who want to serve as a non-voting member of the Clark County School Board.

The appointee would serve for 4 years and would have the same rights and responsibilities as the voting members of the School Board. This includes being involved in briefings, interviews, evaluations, closed-door sessions, and policy and operational discussions.

According to a release, applications are accepted until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5. The commission will make its appointment on Nov. 7. The four-year term for the position would begin on Jan. 1, 2024.

Applicants must reside in Clark County and will need to submit an application, a letter of interest, a resume or CV, and a separate document that answers the following questions:

Why are you interested in serving on the CCSD Board of Trustees? What strengths will you bring to the CCSD Board of Trustees?

What experience do you have with complicated budgets?

What do you see as the opportunities and challenges of CCSD?

Please describe your past experience with conflict resolution and consensus building.

Please describe your prior Board leadership experience.

Please describe your willingness to attend meetings of the CCSD Board of Trustees and other meetings and events.

In your past professional experience, what criteria do you use to make decisions about hiring people, retaining goods and services, or the effectiveness of a course of action? How will you these criteria when making decisions as a Trustee of CCSD?

The application can be found on the Clark County website.

Completed applications can be emailed to Katie Walpole at Kathleen.Walpole@ClarkCountyNV.gov or delivered in person to the County Manager’s Office, 6th Floor, Clark County Government Center, 500 South Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

There will be 4 nonvoting members total, according to a bill passed in May. There will be one member each for Clark County, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Henderson.