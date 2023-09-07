LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission announced Thursday that it is looking for applicants who want to serve as a non-voting member of the Clark County School Board.
The appointee would serve for 4 years and would have the same rights and responsibilities as the voting members of the School Board. This includes being involved in briefings, interviews, evaluations, closed-door sessions, and policy and operational discussions.
According to a release, applications are accepted until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5. The commission will make its appointment on Nov. 7. The four-year term for the position would begin on Jan. 1, 2024.
Applicants must reside in Clark County and will need to submit an application, a letter of interest, a resume or CV, and a separate document that answers the following questions:
- Why are you interested in serving on the CCSD Board of Trustees? What strengths will you bring to the CCSD Board of Trustees?
- What experience do you have with complicated budgets?
- What do you see as the opportunities and challenges of CCSD?
- Please describe your past experience with conflict resolution and consensus building.
- Please describe your prior Board leadership experience.
- Please describe your willingness to attend meetings of the CCSD Board of Trustees and other meetings and events.
- In your past professional experience, what criteria do you use to make decisions about hiring people, retaining goods and services, or the effectiveness of a course of action? How will you these criteria when making decisions as a Trustee of CCSD?
The application can be found on the Clark County website.
Completed applications can be emailed to Katie Walpole at Kathleen.Walpole@ClarkCountyNV.gov or delivered in person to the County Manager’s Office, 6th Floor, Clark County Government Center, 500 South Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.
There will be 4 nonvoting members total, according to a bill passed in May. There will be one member each for Clark County, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Henderson.