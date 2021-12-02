Clark County lights menorah for Hanukkah

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County is lighting a menorah on the 5th night of Hanukkah Thursday night.

The ceremony will be hosted by Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft in the rotunda of the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas at 5:30 p.m.

Hanukkah is celebrated from sundown Sunday, Nov. 28 through sundown Monday, Dec. 6.

The eight-day festival commemorates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after a group of Jewish warriors defeated occupying Greek armies. It celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and spirituality over materiality.