Clark County libraries reopening June 4 — services listed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County libraries will reopen Thursday, but some services will be limited, and strict social distancing will be applied.
Libraries shut down on March 16 and advised patrons that they should keep library materials without fines until normal operations returned. Returns are now accepted in return bins and curbside pick-ups are available at 19 locations. See branch status, below, or go to LVCCLD.org/Locations for library hours and locations.
Full details are available at LVCCLD.org/partial-reopening.
“We are still here for you but due to COVID-19, this will be a different kind of library experience than our customers are used to,” said Fred James, acting executive director of the Library District.
Library bookstores, study spaces, and meetings rooms are closed. There is no public seating, except in the designated computer centers, where computers have been moved 6 feet apart. To help protect borrowed materials from potential COVID-19 contamination, browsing is not currently available, but library staff will help the public to select items and pick them up at the library desk.
The volunteer program is on hiatus until further notice.
All library buildings have undergone a deep cleaning and treatment with a hypoallergenic antimicrobial spray. Hand sanitizing stations and social distancing signs are in place, sneeze guards have been installed at all service desks, and all returned items will undergo a four-day quarantine process.
Library staff will wear facemasks and also gloves for certain transactions.
Library Branch Status
Currently open, including curbside Service
- Centennial Hills Library
- Clark County Library
- East Last Vegas Library (plus drive-thru window)
- Enterprise Library
- Rainbow Library
- Sahara West Library
- Spring Valley Library
- Summerlin Library
- Sunrise Library
- West Charleston Library
- West Las Vegas Library
- Whitney Library
- Windmill Library
- Laughlin Library
- Mesquite Library
- Moapa Valley Library
Open without Curbside Service
- Blue Diamond Library
- Bunkerville Library
- Goodsprings Library
- Moapa Town Library
- Mt. Charleston Library
Curbside Service only
- Sandy Valley Library
- Indian Springs Library
- Searchlight Library
Temporarily closed
- Meadows Library