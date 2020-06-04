Clark County libraries reopening June 4 — services listed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County libraries will reopen Thursday, but some services will be limited, and strict social distancing will be applied.

Libraries shut down on March 16 and advised patrons that they should keep library materials without fines until normal operations returned. Returns are now accepted in return bins and curbside pick-ups are available at 19 locations. See branch status, below, or go to LVCCLD.org/Locations for library hours and locations.

Full details are available at LVCCLD.org/partial-reopening.

“We are still here for you but due to COVID-19, this will be a different kind of library experience than our customers are used to,” said Fred James, acting executive director of the Library District.

Library bookstores, study spaces, and meetings rooms are closed. There is no public seating, except in the designated computer centers, where computers have been moved 6 feet apart. To help protect borrowed materials from potential COVID-19 contamination, browsing is not currently available, but library staff will help the public to select items and pick them up at the library desk.

The volunteer program is on hiatus until further notice.

All library buildings have undergone a deep cleaning and treatment with a hypoallergenic antimicrobial spray. Hand sanitizing stations and social distancing signs are in place, sneeze guards have been installed at all service desks, and all returned items will undergo a four-day quarantine process.

Library staff will wear facemasks and also gloves for certain transactions.

Library Branch Status

Currently open, including curbside Service

Centennial Hills Library

Clark County Library

East Last Vegas Library (plus drive-thru window)

Enterprise Library

Rainbow Library

Sahara West Library

Spring Valley Library

Summerlin Library

Sunrise Library

West Charleston Library

West Las Vegas Library

Whitney Library

Windmill Library

Laughlin Library

Mesquite Library

Moapa Valley Library

Open without Curbside Service

Blue Diamond Library

Bunkerville Library

Goodsprings Library

Moapa Town Library

Mt. Charleston Library

Curbside Service only

Sandy Valley Library

Indian Springs Library

Searchlight Library

Temporarily closed