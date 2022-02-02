Clark County leaders approve design changes at Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More details on one of the newest Las Vegas Strip resorts set to open in 2023.

Clark County leaders have approved design changes at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas which sits on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

Builders for the 67-story luxury resort now have the green light to start work on a nightclub, along with an outdoor day club on the ninth-floor pool deck.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort is located on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip (KLAS)

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the resort named Cliff Atkinson as president. Prior to starting his own consulting firm, he had served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Luxor Hotel and Casino.

A new website for the resort was recently launched, and new signage appeared on the exterior of the building at the end of 2021.

The luxury resort is expected to open in the latter part of 2023.