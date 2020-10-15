Clark County launches website where people can apply for housing, utilities assistance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County launched a new website where people who have suffered financial hardship due to COVID-19 can apply for financial assistance to pay for housing and utilities.

According to a Clark County news release, the CARES Housing Assistance Program, or CHAPS, website provides an application where residents can find out if they meet the criteria and apply for help. Applicants must be Clark County residents and meet a certain income level based on their household size. Documented proof of their financial hardship due to COVID-19 will be required.

If residents qualify, the financial assistance includes past due and late fees incurred as of March 1 this year. Payments will be made directly to the mortgage company, landlord and utility company.

“The CHAP website comes at a critical time as many of the 250,000 renters across Clark County face the prospect of eviction and the loss of utilities while they wait to be re-employed in our slowly recovering economy,” said Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “I urge anyone in need affected by the pandemic to visit the website as soon as possible.”

Funded by the federal CARES Act, the County dedicated $30 million to the CHAP program and the state dedicated an additional $20 million. In July, Clark County partnered with 14 local nonprofits to help administer the program. Residents who have applied for assistance with an area nonprofit should continue to work through their application process.

“We have until December 30th to spend CARES funding,” said Kirkpatrick. “So we encourage anyone who has lost their job or is working fewer hours and struggling to pay their rent or mortgage and utilities due to COVID-19 to go to the website and apply as soon as possible in order to keep a roof over their head. This will allow folks to bring themselves current on rent or bills, through the end of this year.”

Recipients of housing vouchers such as Section 8 are not eligible for CHAP assistance.