Clark County launches upgraded website, focuses on accessibility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County debuted its new, user-focused website today, allowing easy access to critical information and the ability to conduct a host of online transactions.

The new ClarkCountyNV.gov website is optimized for mobile usage and comes at a time when the ability to access County services online is essential to residents’ health and safety. The design goal was to drive community engagement with an intuitive, modern website.

Welcome to a new https://t.co/8s84IGGDhH.



Our new user-focused website allows easy access to critical information and the ability to conduct a host of online transactions. The website was last updated in December 2010.#ClarkCounty #ClarkCountyInAClick #Vegas pic.twitter.com/u4fzJrS0ZF — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 12, 2020

“I’m excited to launch this new, more mobile-friendly website that will allow our residents to more easily and efficiently access County services,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The website was last updated in December 2010.

Functions that can now be accessed through ClarkCountyNV.gov are:

Applying for and renewing a business license

Booking park, recreational facilities

Paying traffic tickets

Paying property taxes

Watching County Commission meetings

“The site is also more modern, fresh, colorful and use-friendly,” added Kirkpatrick.

“It should be easy for residents and visitors to transact business online using their phones and this new website is definitely a step in the right direction, providing efficiencies for our customers and for the County itself at a time when resources are limited,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, a vocal advocate for the update.

“We are committed to increasing opportunities for self-service by providing more County services online,” said Clark County Chief Information Officer Nadia Hansen.

Visit the new ClarkCountyNV.gov to learn about new offerings and for more information.