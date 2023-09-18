People backing bill to regulate, protect Nevada street vendors speak after SB 92 signed into law (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The public will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on how Clark County leaders will shape new ordinances for the sidewalk vending law.

Residents, local business owners, and sidewalk vendors are all invited to participate in an online survey.

There are two surveys listed on the county’s website, one of which is a community non-vendors survey and a sidewalk vendors feedback survey.

Clark County will need to move forward with two ordinances, in two phases which are listed below.

PHASE ONE

The county will introduce the first ordinance on Sept. 19, which would prohibit street food vending within 1,500 feet of a resort hotel, an event facility with a capacity of over 20,000 seats for a minor or major league team, the convention center, and in a median or highway, if adjacent to a parking lot.

After the introduction, the Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Oct. 3 and vote to approve the ordinance.

The ordinance will be effective two weeks after its passage on Oct. 17.

PHASE TWO

The second ordinance will establish additional rules to address licensing fees and designate zones in neighborhoods and commercial areas where sidewalk vending can occur.

The second ordinance will be introduced as early as January 2024.

However, an ordinance must be in place no later than July 1, 2024.

The surveys are available in English and Spanish.

For more information on upcoming town halls regarding sidewalk vending click HERE.