Clark County launches new tool for residents to report quality-of-life issues, request services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County launched a new tool, “FixIt Clark County,” on Wednesday that allows residents to report quality-of-life issues and request services.

The location-based tool gives residents the opportunity to easily report an issue of concern via an address or pin drop based upon the user’s current location. Residents can also upload pictures and descriptions of their concerns to this centralized issue management system.

Residents can report issues through the website or through an app that may be downloaded from the website or from the Google Play and Apple app stores.

Issues that may be reported include:

potholes

graffiti

street light issues,

trash and debris

illegal short-term rentals

COVID-19 health violations

homeless encampments

Users may also submit requests for information to the county and to residents’ county commissioners.

After reporting issues, residents can track the progress being made through the app. County staff will be able to manage these requests, view their reported location, and update the citizen with the status, Clark County said in a news release.

Residents can also track other issues that have been reported in their neighborhoods, and even vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors.

There’s also an option to create “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the issues reported in the community.

County departments and offices initially tied into the app are Public Works, the Public Response Office (code enforcement), Business License and the commissioners’ offices.