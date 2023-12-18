LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County judge ruled Monday that the Clark County School District must release the body camera footage capturing an altercation between a school officer and a Durango High School student within 30 days.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada and CCSD were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in an ongoing effort to get CCSD to release the footage from the February incident.

The ACLU took CCSD to court over access to several documents regarding the investigation captured on cell phone video that appeared to show an officer grabbing a student by the neck and taking him to the ground.

The officer involved in the incident wasn’t disciplined for his actions, according to CCSD.

The ACLU sued for the release of the records after CCSD claimed they were confidential however, on Monday the court ruled they are public records.

The ruling ordered CCSD to release the officer bodycam footage, citation information, incident reports and dispatch logs within 30 days.

The ACLU is still scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for a status check regarding emails that were considered potentially relevant to the incident.