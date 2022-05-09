LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County judge who was arrested and charged with domestic battery on Mother’s Day is accused of shoving her husband and attempting to destroy a PlayStation, police say.

Clark County District Court Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells, 39, is facing allegations of domestic abuse after a fight with her husband on Sunday.

According to a Henderson Police Department arrest report, the couple had been having marital issues over the past several weeks. On Sunday, Jasmin was upset with her husband because of accusations he had made against her earlier, and took two PlayStations upstairs in their home before using a screwdriver to stab one of them.

Her husband entered and asked her what she was doing and walked closer to her before she approached him with the screwdriver in hand and shoved him. Her husband lost his balance and fell against the wall, and she pushed him further as he begged her to stop, police said.

According to the report, her husband suffers from sciatica and was already in pain before the incident, which worsened it. He was able to get up and leave, and they argued again before he later called police.

The report reveals that Lilly-Spells’ husband took video of the incident and showed it to police. In the video Lilly-Spells can be heard refusing to give him back his PlayStation before her husband screams “Don’t you stab me!” Lilly-Spells can then be seen holding the screwdriver and closing the distance between the two, according to the report.

In the video, their four-year-old and 11-year-old children are seen in the master bedroom close by, the report said.

Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells (Credit: Clark County District Court)

Henderson police initially responded to the 1100 block of Grove Park Street, near E. Horizon Ridge Parkway and W. Paradise Hills Drive at around 5:30 p.m. for a reported domestic disturbance.

Neither had apparent injuries at the time of her arrest, according to police.

Lilly-Spells was booked into the Henderson Detention Center and is facing one charge of domestic battery, first offense. She was released on her own recognizance and posted a $3,000 bail on Monday.