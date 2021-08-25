Clark County joins legal fight for room taxes charged by online booking firms

LAS VEGAS — Clark County has joined a legal fight to try to collect what attorneys maintain could be hundreds of millions of dollars of unpaid hotel room taxes owed by more than 20 online travel companies.

A lawsuit by Clark County echoes claims raised last year by two Las Vegas communications executives against online booking services including Orbitz, Hotwire, Expedia, Travelocity, Priceline and Hotels.com.

The lawsuit, filed in Clark County’s Eighth Judicial District Court, is a type of lawsuit in which whistleblowers are rewarded in successful outcomes where the government recovers money lost to false claims or other kinds of fraud.

The case was brought on by Las Vegans Sig Rogich and Mark Fierro. Their group has been working on background information and preparation for the suit for several years.

An attorney said Tuesday that the amount in dispute could be $200 million in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest.

Defendants’ representatives didn’t immediately respond to messages or declined comment about the case.