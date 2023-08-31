LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County’s Division of Air Quality issued a dust advisory for Friday due to expected high winds.
The county wants to advise residents and local construction sites of possible elevated levels of blowing dust due to the forecast of high winds in the Las Vegas area.
According to Clark County, airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter, which aggravates respiratory diseases.
Those with heart or lung disease, children, and older adults are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible as they could be at greater risk for particulates, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Tips to limit exposure to dust include:
- Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale
- Keep windows and doors closed
- Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates
- Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty
- To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads
- Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots
- Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley
- Call Environment and Sustainability’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities