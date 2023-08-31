LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County’s Division of Air Quality issued a dust advisory for Friday due to expected high winds.

The county wants to advise residents and local construction sites of possible elevated levels of blowing dust due to the forecast of high winds in the Las Vegas area.

According to Clark County, airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter, which aggravates respiratory diseases.

Those with heart or lung disease, children, and older adults are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible as they could be at greater risk for particulates, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Tips to limit exposure to dust include: