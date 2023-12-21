LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County has issued an advisory ahead of the New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration.

Clark County’s Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) issued the advisory for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The scheduled fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip and anticipated neighborhood fireworks throughout Clark County may create smoke and particulate pollution.

Smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. Particulates are typically created by vehicle exhaust and wood smoke.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children, or senior citizens. Consult a physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.

Limiting exposure to smoke

Limit outdoor exertion on days with high levels of fine particles in the air

Keep windows and doors closed

Consider changing indoor air filters if dirty

Air quality information