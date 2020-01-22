Clark County ‘I Voted’ sticker named among best in US

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — It’s made up of the famous Las Vegas Strip landmarks in red, white and blue, and now it has been recognized as one of the most creative in the country. We’re talking about Clark County’s “I Voted” sticker.

The US Election Assistance Commission made the announcement Wednesday that the sticker was one of five from across the country to win the 2019 Clearinghouse Award for Original and Creative “I Voted” Stickers.

The newest sticker features the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, New York-New York’s Statue of Liberty and The High Roller at The LI, among other landmarks.

“We are very proud of the concept we developed and how we were able to incorporate uniquely Las Vegas images,” County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said. “When someone sees the sticker, they immediately know it’s Vegas.”

Nevada brought home three of the five top honors in the category, with Douglas County and Washoe County also winning.