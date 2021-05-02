Clark County hosting series of pop-up vaccine clinics this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The push for mass vaccinations continues across the Las Vegas valley, and Clark County is hosting another series of pop-up clinics this week.
If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, the Cashman Center location will be open through Wednesday, May 5, but there are many other options in the valley.
This week, you can go to the following pop-up locations:
- Church LV — Green Valley (3760 E. Sunset Rd.)
- Tuesday, May 4
- 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Walnut Community Center (3075 N. Walnut Rd.)
- Wednesday, May 5
- 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Whitney Recreation & Senior Center (5712 E. Missouri Ave.)
- Thursday, May 6
- 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- The Crossing Church
- Friday, May 7
- 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Walk-in appointments are available at all locations. For more information, CLICK HERE.