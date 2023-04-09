LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is hosting a virtual job fair to help the community gain insight into the opportunities available in Public Works.

The virtual job fair will take place on April 18 at 9 a.m. Opportunities available in Public Works include:

  • Assistant/Associate Engineer
  • Engineering Technician I/II
  • Principal Engineering Technician
  • Traffic Systems Technician
  • Traffic Systems Technician I/II
  • Supervising Construction Management Inspector

Space is limited so if you are interested in attending, click this link to register.