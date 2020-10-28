Clark County hosting government surplus auctions online, on-site preview period

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To avoid drawing too many people together, Clark County is hosting a series of online government surplus auctions Wednesday, Oct. 28, through Tuesday, Nov. 17 on TNT Auction’s website.

An online auction begins Wednesday for personal property from the Clark County Public Administrator’s Office that the agency has received court approval to sell as part of its estate management duties.

Other online auctions:

McCarran International Airport’s Lost and Found property

Vehicles, equipment and miscellaneous items being sold by Clark County and other government agencies Including: local police departments, area cities and the state of Nevada



The county says catalogs for each sale, and the opening and closing dates and times for each auction, are posted on TNT’s website.

All bidding will take place online during the auction periods, due to COVID-19 health concerns.

Interested buyers will be able to preview vehicles and some miscellaneous items that are being sold, including furniture, computers and bicycles, in person.

The on-site preview period will be at Clark County’s auction lot, located at 4320 Stephanie Street, from Tuesday, Nov. 10, to Saturday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Going online due to #COVID19: #ClarkCounty to conduct auctions for government surplus items starting tomorrow going through Tuesday, Nov. 17. Sales are being managed by @tntauction – check out items and bid at https://t.co/mIm2snohA9. #Vegas pic.twitter.com/vtAKF8F17U — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 27, 2020

No more than 50 people will be allowed on site during the preview period. Those visiting the lot are required to wear face coverings and are being asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Clark County notes that property being sold by the airport and Public Administrator’s Office is not available for preview.