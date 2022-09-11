LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County remembered the thousands of lives lost 21 years ago on Sept. 11, a solemn day that brings first responders, survivors, and the public together to reflect and honor the lives lost.

Clark County held its annual Never Forget 9/11 ceremony on Sunday. Among those in attendance was retired New York City firefighter, Frank Pizaro.

Pizaro was supposed to have the day off on Sept. 11, but as he saw the towers crashing down he rushed to his fire station in New York City’s upper west side to respond to the scene with his team.

“I said a lot of guys are going to die today,” Pizaro told 8 News Now. “But, 21 years have passed, some years are good and some years aren’t.”

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives that day, including hundreds of first responders. Pizaro’s message for those looking back on that day is to honor first responders.

“Honor your military and first responders because they sacrifice their lives for people they don’t know,” said Pizaro, “they go into harm’s way when some of us run away.”