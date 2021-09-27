Clark County hits COVID vaccine milestone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has hit a milestone with 70 percent of people 12 and older receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 70 percent was the original goal the county set in order to reopen businesses by June 1st before that goal was lowered.

“This achievement is a demonstration of how committed our community members are to taking care of

themselves and each other,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada

Health District. “It is also a reflection of the hard work of our staff and response partners.”

To date, the Health District has administered 2,486,149 total doses of the vaccine. More than 75 percent

of people 18 years of age have initiated vaccination. The Health District is reporting 1,173,320

vaccinations have been completed. More than 62 percent of adults have completed vaccination and

more than 57 percent of those eligible have completed vaccination.

The Health District says the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, doctors also urge wearing masks, frequent handwashing, and staying home while sick.

Beginning Friday, October 1, and continuing through Saturday, October 25, the Health District will offer

expanded evening and weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours at its 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Southern

Nevada Community Health Center: