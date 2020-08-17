Clark County hiring more election polling place workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is looking to hire more polling place workers for early voting and the November election. It is increasing pay in order to recruit people to help.

While the effort is being made to get people to vote by mail, more than 100 in-person locations will be open.

There is also a two week early voting period, from Oct. 17-30, where 35 in-person locations will be available. Early voting poll workers will be paid $14 an hour and are expected to work about 8 to 10 hours per day.

Poll workers on Election Day will be paid $225 or $250 depending on their specific job, and will be expected to work from 6:30 a.m. until after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020.

Polling place workers could have a variety of jobs:

signing in voters,

assisting voters,

monitoring for compliance with public health directives (such as wearing masks and social distancing),

sanitizing equipment

To qualify:

An individual must be at least 16 years old,

able to work long hours (about 14 hours),

perform all the duties required of them on Election Day,

attend the training and pass an evaluation

All poll workers will also be required to complete up to 6 hours of in-person training during the next few weeks. The trainings are typically held during regular weekday work hours and on some Saturdays, the county says. Clark County is asking workers who speak Spanish or Tagalog, in addition to English, to apply.

The county estimates it needs 3,100 workers, and has about half of that right now.

Anyone interested in applying to be a poll worker may complete the application online, email the Election Department ELinfo@ClarkCountyNV.gov, or call them, (702) 455-2815.

To complete the application online, go to www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote, click on “Registered Voter Services” and sign in, then select “Apply to be a Poll Worker” and fill out the form before submitting it.