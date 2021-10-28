Clark County hiring indoor pool lifeguards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Aquatics is looking to hire people aged 15 ½ and older who are interested in becoming lifeguards at facilities throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Interested individuals can submit a part-time application online.

After applications are received, candidates will be interviewed and required to perform pre-requisite skills for the lifeguard class.

Skills include:

Fifty yards of freestyle swimming

Fifty yards of freestyle swimming with a lifeguard rescue tube

One minute of treading water without the use of hands

Retrieval of a ten-pound object from the bottom of the pool

Candidates who meet pre-requisites will be hired and paid to attend lifeguard training.

Besides learning valuable lifesaving land and water skills, lifeguards learn critical thinking skills, practice leadership, customer service, and improve people’s lives in their communities.

The county emphasizes that lifeguarding is a rewarding part-time job that can prepare individuals for many additional future employment opportunities, like career medicine, policing, teaching, and the military.

There are 17 aquatics facilities operating in Clark County, including pools in Indian Springs, Laughlin, Logandale, and Overton.

Seasonal pools are open to the public in May, June, July, and August and indoor pools are open all year.

Operation times vary for each facility but are posted on the Aquatics Program’s website.