Clark County hiring for jobs at area pools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Parks and Recreation Aquatics Program is looking to hire people aged 15 ½ and older who are interested in becoming lifeguards, cashiers, and water safety instructors at facilities throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Interested individuals can submit a part-time application online.

If applying to become a lifeguard, candidates will be interviewed and required to perform pre-requisite skills for the lifeguard class.

Clark County operates 15 aquatics facilities, including pools in Indian Springs, Laughlin, Logandale, and Overton. Seasonal pools are open to the public in May, June, July, and August and indoor pools are open all year.