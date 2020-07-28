Clark County headed for a hot weekend, record highs possible

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — July will have a sizzling finish with another round of heat warnings that have been issued for Southern Nevada later this week.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build up over the desert southwest and stay in place for the next week or more holding back the monsoon rains to the east in Arizona.

Afternoon temperatures will keep rising a little each day, reaching above 110 by Thursday and flirting with record highs by Friday. The normal late-July high temperature for Las Vegas is 104 degrees.

Heat warnings are issued for all of Clark County, except the mountains, Southern Nye County, which includes Pahrump, and Mohave County, Arizona. They begin Thursday at 11 a.m. and will last until Saturday at 8 p.m.

Because of the extreme afternoon temperatures it will stay very warm overnight with morning lows near 90 degrees for many areas.

Be sure to drink plenty of water, stay indoors during the hottest hours of the day which are between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exercising and outdoor activity should be done in the early morning or evening hours. The very young and the elderly or those on medication are more susceptible to heat exhaustion, illness, or stroke. Walk pets early and bring them indoors during the heat of the day and make sure they have access to plenty of cool water. Also, never leave children, pets, or anyone who is not mobile alone in a hot car.