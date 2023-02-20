LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of homeless in the Las Vegas valley continues to be a concerning issue. In Feb. 2022, a community-wide count was conducted and found 5,645 unhoused people living in the valley, which was 360 more than the previous year.

Clark County commissioners will tackle the issue Tuesday with $15 million in federal grant money that will be used to help programs including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, case management, and other services.

The funds will go to the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care to help address homelessness over the next three years.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.