Clark County flu hospitalizations up over same time last year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flu hospitalizations in Clark County are more than four times higher than they were at this time last year, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

As of Nov. 1, there have been 37 people hospitalized due to influenza. Last year, only eight had been hospitalized. The majority of these cases have been in children 5 to 17 years old and in adults from 25 to 49 years old. At least eight cases are also reported in people 65 or older.

Scott Pauley with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is still too early to tell if the 2019-2020 flu season will be worse than usual. Australia, which has its flu season earlier than the U.S., reported a surge in its flu cases earlier this year.

The flu season officially starts in October and can last through May.