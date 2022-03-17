LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several fire departments within Clark County teamed up today to show what goes into testing and approving safe and sane fireworks to be sold.

In Clark County illegal fireworks include firecrackers, Roman candles, and bottle rockets among others. Only nonprofit groups are allowed to sell safe and sane fireworks in Clark County from June 28 to July 4.

MARCH 17, 2022: Clark County fire officials conduct safe and sane tests of fireworks. (Image: KLAS)

Fire Department inspectors from Clark County, Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas are involved in testing fireworks in the months leading up to the Fourth of July holiday. Booth operators also are required to attend an annual wholesaler training session to sell the season’s approved fireworks.

No fireworks of any kind, including the “safe and sane” type, are allowed at Clark County Wetlands Park or other local parks, or on public lands such as Mount Charleston, Red Rock Canyon or Lake Mead.

For people caught using illegal fireworks at any time of the year, the fine is now $500, double what it was last year.

The county asks if you want to report someone using illegal fireworks that you do not call 911 unless it is a life threatening situation. Instead, call 311 or use the website ISpyFireworks.com.