One person dies after being trapped inside house fire in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a house fire Tuesday on the eastern edge of the valley.

Clark County firefighters are working at the scene of the fire, where a person died after being trapped inside. Firefighters found the victim on the second floor of the house.

The fire was reported just after 12:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of Jackrabbit Run Ave., just south of the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Hollywood Boulevard.

Crews began to attack fire aggressively and do a quick interior search when they found the body.

The fire was reported knocked down within 30 minutes. Crews are still on location putting out hot spots, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Fire investigators are on site, but have not yet determined what caused the fire. Damage estimates are not yet available.

CCFD reports that four engines, one truck, one rescue unit and two battalion chiefs responded to the call, including resources from the City of Las Vegas.

NV Energy and Southwest Gas were dispatched to the scene to assist in securing the utilities.

This is a developing story. Check back for details