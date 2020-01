LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County Fire Department says firefighters found a dead body after extinguishing a shed fire near a Las Vegas-area home. The shed was located on the side of the home.

The cause of the Friday morning fire is under investigation. However, at this time, there’s no word on the possible cause of death for the person found.

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this story.