Clark County firefighters are training to respond to horrific car wrecks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raiders Receiver Henry Ruggs is due in court one month from tomorrow for a preliminary hearing. Ruggs is charged with DUI and reckless driving in a fiery crash that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

Today, Clark County firefighters practiced how to extract people who are trapped after car crashes and 8NewsNow got a front-row seat on the training.

They are ready for anything, but the first thing after arriving at a crash is to stabilize the car. Then they will make their way inside.

I’m going to protect you with this blanket it is going to protect you from breaking glass and metal

Next, they’ll use the jaws of life to pry open doors — and use a belt cutter to get a victim out of their seat belt. And if you’re a bystander jumping into help — it’s important not to move the victim.

“For the bystander, that person won’t be able to tell if this person has a spinal injury that’s why we don’t start touching people until we can confirm ABC, what is going on can we get the person safely out, or do we need a different technique,” Jeff Monaco, Fire Captain CCFD said.

And fiery crashes always intensify the situation.

Bystanders couldn’t get to Tina Tintor and her dog max because the car they were in caught fire after a vehicle allegedly driven by henry Ruggs slammed into them at a high rate of speed.

“To reference recent events, people did try to help and the environment changed, flames, heat smoke, and their body told them to get away,” Warren Whitney, deputy fire chief Clark County fire dept said.

Deputy chief Warren Whitney addressed recent criticism from Ruggs’ lawyer. Saying firefighters did everything they could.

“Unless there happen to be an engine right there on the corner when it happened, then we could have suppressed the fire and extricated her,” Whitney added.