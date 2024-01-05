LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County firefighter faces charges of possessing child porn, according to court records.

Isiah Tureaud, who has worked for the Clark County Fire Department since Feb. 2017, according to officials from the County, faces three felony charges of possessing pornography of a person under the age of 16.

Officials say Tureaud is on indefinite suspension without pay and cannot be terminated until adjudicated in accordance with union rules and regulations.

Tureaud has posted bail according to court records and is due to appear in court on Feb. 5.