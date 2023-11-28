LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department has partnered with the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation for the 23rd annual “Fill the Fire Truck” holiday toy drive.

During the first three weeks of December, people can drop off new, unwrapped toys or gift cards at any Clark County fire station between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. up until Dec. 18.

Rural volunteer fire stations are accepting donations through Friday, Dec. 16.

To find the location of a Clark County fire station near you, visit the Department’s website.

“The annual toy drive is always a great opportunity to help families in need in our community,” Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said. “Our goal is to collect as many toys and gift cards as possible to make the holidays brighter for local kids of all ages.”

Additionally, fire departments will participate in “Fill-the-Truck” toy drives outside participating Walmart stores starting on Saturday, Dec. 2. Fire engines and volunteer off-duty firefighters from different agencies will be parked outside stores from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 3, Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, and Dec. 16 and 17.

Participating Wal-Mart stores are at the following locations:

6464 N. Decatur Blvd./I-215)

540 Marks St./Sunset Road.

7200 Arroyo Crossing Parkway/Rainbow & I-215

201 N. Nellis Blvd./Charleston Blvd.

8060 W. Tropical Parkway (Centennial & U.S. 95)

Toys and gift cards collected through the holiday drive will be distributed to more than 40 local organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army, and schools and churches.