Clark County Fire Station celebrates Christmas with party benefiting nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Fire Station 22 shared the Christmas spirit during a fun party on Sunday benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation. Several people took part in the festivities, including friends of family of TRF and members of Metro.

Santa arrived in style in a fire truck, delivering gifts to families ahead of Christmas day (Batman, Spider-Man and Deadpool made appearances, too!). The fire station adopted six of TRF’s families as part of an “Adopt a Family” program, all of whom are grappling with the devastating effects of pediatric cancer.

The community was invited to donate and assist in furthering the foundation’s mission. TRF helps families in need cope financially and emotionally with grants that help offset the expenses incurred when a child is diagnosed with cancer.

Everyone enjoyed a day brimming with good cheer, delicious treats, fun gifts and hope for the future.