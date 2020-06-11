Clark County Fire puts out flames at building near Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An abandoned building went up in flames Tuesday night. According to Clark County Fire, firefighters responded to the call about the fire located at 4213 Boulder Highway, high-level structures around 10:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews reported smoke coming from the front of the building. CCFD said with the building being a large abandoned commercial structure and no known life hazard, a defensive fire attack was initiated.

The fire was knocked down at 11:54 p.m., and a life search was completed at 12 a.m. There were no reported injuries. Damages have not been estimated, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation because it is undetermined.

Southwest Gas and NV Energy were notified to respond to assist with the utilities.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue also assisted, so in total, seven engines, two ladder trucks, two rescues, two battalion chiefs, and an air resource unit responded to this fire with a total of 44 personnel.