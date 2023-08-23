CCFD investigates mobile home fire in 4900 block of Hildago Way on Aug, 23, 2023.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a mobile home fire in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

The fire occurred in the 4900 block of Hildago Way near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard. Fire officials said that the fire started in a shed a spread toward a mobile home that became fully engulfed in flames, according to CCFD.

Fire crews pulled hose lines and extinguished the fire in the shed and exterior of the mobile home. According to CCFD, there was no one inside the home during the fire.

There was minor fire damage to the adjacent mobile homes. The Red Cross of Southern Nevada assisted two adults with recovery efforts.

CCFD reported no injuries.

A total of 34 firefighters responded including, six fire engines, one ladder truck, two battalion chiefs, and two rescues responded.