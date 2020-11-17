Clark County Fire investigate electrical fire smoke call at Treasure Island

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Firefighters were called to Treasure Island Monday evening at approximately 4:52 p.m. to investigate a fire call. The Treasure Island Hotel staff told fire officials they saw and smelled smoke in a room on the eighteenth floor of the hotel, located at 3300 South Las Vegas Blvd.

CCFD responded with assistance from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. According to CCFD, the F3S high-level high-rise fire response included seven engines, two ladder trucks, three rescues, one EMS coordinator, and two battalion chiefs, which is a total response of 45 responders.

Upon arrival at Treasure Island Hotel, crews initially reported nothing showing from the street, but as fire crews entered the building and ascended to the eighteenth floor to investigate, crews noticed a faint electrical smell, which quickly dissipated.

The CCFD units determined the electrical smell was coming from a heating unit in the room. No active fire was reported.

No occupants were displaced, and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.